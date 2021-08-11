Positive news emerging from Juventus talks with Dybala’s agent

Juventus are believed to be closing in on a new deal for Paulo Dybala with positive talks held with his representatives today.

The Argentine is into the final 12 months of his playing contract at present, and will be able to talk to clubs abroad from January over a free transfer unless a new agreement is put in place with the Old Lady.

The above would no doubt be something that Juve would fear at present, especially with worries over our finances at present, knowing that buying a replacement would be extremely difficult, but after positive talks with his agent Jorge Antun and business manager Carlos Novel as reported by Football Italia, the relevant parties are now expected to sit down on Saturday to work on the extension.

Manager Max Allegri will likely want the new contract sewn up before the new Serie A season gets underway next weekend, so that his key star can be free of such distractions and concentrate on finding his best form.

Dybala will have three rivals for the two front roles this term, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and summer signing Kaio Jorge vying for the first-team role, but assuming all can remain fit you would expect Dybala to be ahead of both the Spaniard as well as the wonderkid.

Is Dybala the type to get distracted by such a situation?

Patrick