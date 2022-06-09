In their quest to find a capable replacement for Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus have been searching all over the market and are keeping tabs on a host of possible candidates.

Nonetheless, Kalidou Koulibaly remains the ultimate dream. Since joining Napoli in 2014, the Senegalese has cemented himself as one of the finest defenders in Serie A and perhaps in the whole world.

Therefore, the southerners will try their best to maintain the center back’s services for years to come and crown him as club captain following the departure of Lorenzo Insigne.

But according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Koulibaly has refused Napoli’s contract renewal offer. While the player’s current salary is 6 million euros, the club is trying to lower it to 4 millions.

Therefore, the 30-year-old is reportedly looking to change air this summer. He has a contract that ties him with the southern club until 2023, and president Aurelio De Laurentiis is asking for at least 40 million euros for an early release.

The source expects showdown negotiations to take place in the next few days between the player’s agent Fali Ramadani and the Napoli president.

While this news could be music to the ears of the Juventus directors, dealing with the Napoli patron remains a complex task.

Even if the Partenopei grant Koulibaly leave, they will try to ensure that he ends somewhere as far away as possible from the Allianz Stadium.