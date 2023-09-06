Juventus has received a positive update on the injury status of Paul Pogba, with the French midfielder expected to be fit for their upcoming match against Lazio. Pogba appeared to have picked up an injury in Juve’s last game, causing some concern, but scans have indicated that it’s not a major problem.

Pogba now has the international window to recover, and Sky Sports, as reported by Tuttojuve, suggests that he could be available for selection in Juventus’ game against Lazio.

While Pogba has faced injury issues since his return to the club, he has enjoyed a relatively injury-free period this season and has been getting valuable minutes on the pitch at the Allianz Stadium. Juventus will be hoping for his continued fitness as they aim to compete at the highest level in Serie A.

Juve FC Says

This is one of the best pieces of news we can get because we need a strong squad to beat Lazio.

They have just secured their first win of the season at Napoli, so they are an opponent that we may struggle against and we need top players to secure all the points from the fixture.

Pogba is not at his brilliant best yet, but the Frenchman is a player who could come into the game in the second half and help us to win it.