Positive signals on Di Maria’s potential renewal at Juventus

Last summer, Angel Di Maria joined Juventus on a one-year contract based on the player’s request.

But while the Argentine wasn’t eager to commit his future to the Old Lady earlier this season, it seems that the two parties are becoming increasingly open for a renewal, especially following the winger’s latest exploits.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Juventus are hoping to maintain Di Maria for another campaign, with Max Allegri acting as the main advocate in this regard.

As the source tells it, the former Paris Saint-Germain star was initially planning for a return to his original club Rosario Central at the end of the season but is now reconsidering his decision.

The report explains that the 2022 World Cup winner has now found a serene and discreet atmosphere in Turin for himself and his family. Hence, he isn’t ruling out the possibility of lingering in the city for an extended period.

Since the turn of the year, the Argentine veteran has cemented himself as the ultimate talisman at Juventus. In his most recent outing, he put Nantes to the sword with a personal hattrick away from home, thus securing Juve’s spot in the Europa League Round of 16.