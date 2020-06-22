Positive signs for Arthur-Pjanic exchange

There are increasingly positive signs that Juventus and Barcelona could agree a player exchange involving Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic.

The two clubs have been in talks for some months now about a player exchange deal that would mutually benefit both sides.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio reports this evening that there are positive signs as the Brazilian midfielder is now more open to the idea of moving to Juventus, despite declining the offer for several weeks.

There’s no definitive ‘yes’ from the player as yet, but he continues to be more receptive to the idea while Juventus are prepared to double his salary by offering €5m a year in salary.

Meanwhile, Pjanic has reportedly already agreed terms with Barcelona, meaning that his signing would be straightforward for the Blaugrana.

The two clubs still need to reach an agreement on their valuations of the players as the current estimates out Pjanic at €70m while Arthur is valued at €80m.

Should the final terms be agreed on, the deal is expected to go through by 30 June which would financially benefit both sides.