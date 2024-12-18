Sky Sports journalist Giovanni Guardalà praised Juventus’ dominant performance in their 4-0 win over Cagliari, highlighting positive signs of improvement within the team. The victory was a welcome relief for fans who have endured a season of inconsistency and underwhelming performances, particularly against smaller clubs. Leading up to the match, many supporters were sceptical about the outcome, given Juve’s struggles to impose themselves in similar fixtures.

Despite a sluggish start in the first half, Juventus turned the game around with a clinical display in the second. Guardalà acknowledged this shift in momentum, attributing it largely to Dusan Vlahovic’s opening goal, which revitalized the team. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he explained:

“Juve didn’t play a great first half, I’d say we saw the same team that we saw in the last disappointing performances, with the first shot on target coming in the 36th minute. Then Vlahovic’s goal loosened up the team, which ran riot in the second half. There are many positive signs for Motta and for the environment in general. In this sense, it’s important that the Serbian immediately mended the rift with the fans—he was called under the curve before the start, and then he scored.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Guardalà’s comments underline the significance of this win, not just as a result but as a boost to morale for both the players and fans. Vlahovic’s goal marked a turning point, not only in the match but also in his relationship with supporters, many of whom had grown critical of the Serbian forward earlier in the season. His contribution, along with the team’s second-half resurgence, provided a glimmer of hope that Juventus could be on the right track.

While scepticism remains understandable given the team’s uneven campaign, consistent performances like this will be key to restoring faith and proving that Juve is ready to compete at the highest level again.