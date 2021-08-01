Positive update on Locatelli chase but uncertainty remains

Fabrizio Romano has quoted Pavel Nedved in insisting that Juventus believe they are close to an agreement with Sassuolo for Manuel Locatelli, whilst the journalist rules Liverpool out of the race.

The 23 year-old has been high on the Old Lady’s wishlist this summer, with the midfielder believed to have his heart set on making the switch also, which has just left us to carve out the terms of the deal with his current club.

Both us and the Neroverdi have been strong in negotiations however, and we are still yet to come to an agreement, but Nedved is ‘convinced’ that their latest offer should be accepted.

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved: “We’re in talks with Sassuolo to sign Locatelli. We’re convinced we made the right bid to reach an agreement, we’re really confident to complete the deal as soon as possible”. ⚪️⚫️ #Locatelli To be clear. Liverpool are NOT in the race. #LFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2021

The question still remains as to who is in the mix for his signature however, with recent reports claiming that not one, but two Premier League clubs were now eyeing a deal for his signature.

Liverpool may not be said club, but that still leaves three other Champions League sides who could potentially be able to offer Champions League football to Locatelli, but as long as can reach an agreement with Sassuolo the deal should sail through.

Patrick