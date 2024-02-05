Juventus star Federico Chiesa appears to have avoided injury, but the updates on Dusan Vlahovic are less encouraging.

The Serbian spearheaded the Bianconeri’s charge last night in the Derby d’Italia against Inter, but it turned out to be a frustrating night for both the club and the player.

Federico Gatti’s own-goal gifted the Nerazzurri an invaluable victory in the direct Scudetto showdown, while Vlahovic failed to sting from an inviting chance in the first half.

While the 24-year-old will be eager to rebound with an impressive display against Udinese next Monday, an injury could prevent him from taking the pitch.

According to JuventusNews24, Vlahovic sustained muscular fatigue in his right thigh. He underwent some tests this morning at the J-Medical Center to reveal the extent of the knock.

As the source explains, the striker’s condition will be monitored on a daily basis.

So it remains to be seen if the former Fiorentina man will be able to recover in time for the encounter against Udinese.

This would be a massive blow for the player and club alike given his spectacular performances as of late – barring last night’s disappointing outing.

On the other hand, IlBianconero offers positive updates on Chiesa’s condition. The Italian was seen limping last night after making an appearance off the bench.

The Euro 2020 winner reportedly sustained a bruise on his right foot.

Nevertheless, the source notes that the swelling has already eased, suggesting that the 26-year-old should be fit enough to take the field next Monday.

Chiesa’s availability would undoubtedly be crucial given Vlahovic’s uncertain condition.