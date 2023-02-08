Positive updates on Fabio Miretti as medical tests rule out the worst

Despite the comprehensive victory in Salerno, the mood at the Juventus camp was somber due to Fabio Miretti’s ankle injury.

The youngster was unable to stand on his own, and was stretched off the field in pain, much to the dismay of his teammates and fans alike.

This morning, the 19-year-old made his way to the J-Medical center supported by crutches to undergo all necessary tests.

While we’re still waiting for an official statement from the club, initial reports suggest that the results were positive.

Italian journalists Romeo Agresti and Giovanni Albanese have both ruled out an ankle fracture, meaning that the worst case scenario has been prevented. The latter describes it as profound distortion, but says the club can breath a sigh of relief.

This is undoubtedly a great news for Juventus and the player, as we were all fearing the worst following last night’s ugly incident.

For now, it remains to be seen when we’ll see Miretti on the pitch again, but he should be able to make his return before the end of the campaign.

The young midfielder is a youth product of the club who joined the Bianconeri at a tender age. He burst to the scene last April amidst an injury crisis, and has since established himself as a regular feature with Max Allegri’s first team.

La #Juventus può tirare un sospiro di sollievo: quella di #Miretti è una distorsione, profonda, ma solo quella. Escluse fratture: poteva andare peggio. — Giovanni Albanese (@GiovaAlbanese) February 8, 2023

Update:

Juventus have now released their official statement, confirming the earlier reports and ruling out a fracture. Here’s the full statement: