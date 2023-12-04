Last Friday, Juventus survived a major scare at the U-Power Stadium when Monza pulled off an equalizer in the 92nd minute.

Luckily for the Bianconeri, Adrien Rabiot drove forward and teed up Federico Gatti who smashed home the winner in the 94th minute.

While the Old Lady escaped with a victory, there were still concerns over the condition of Gleison Bremer who fell to the ground in the final stages of the match before resuming action after receiving medical treatment.

But according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the Brazilian only sustained a cramp, so no injuries have been detected.

This update comes as a major sigh of relief for Juventus given the 26-year-old’s importance to the cause.

The former Torino man has been a rock at the back since the start of the season. Despite the absence of his compatriot Danilo in recent months, he managed to maintain his high levels and build a strong rapport with Federico Gatti and Daniele Rugani.

So following this reassuring news, Bremer will join his team’s preparation for the upcoming battle against Napoli at the Allianz Stadium.

The Partenopei have just suffered a painful 0-3 defeat at home against Inter who thus reclaimed their spot on top of the Serie A table.

Bremer will take the field against his former Torino manager Walter Mazzarri who has recently returned to Napoli ten years after his initial spell at the San Paolo Stadium.