Since the start of the season, Juan Cuadrado has been playing almost non-stop, especially due to the lack of alternatives on the right flank. Mattia De Sciglio had been out with an injury for a couple of months while Danilo is increasingly featuring as a centre-back.

While the management should address this issue during the January transfer session, the Colombian remains an indispensable piece in Max Allegri’s jigsaw, especially when playing 3-5-2.

La Vespa has suffered a knock during the winter break which kept him out of action in recent friendlies against Arsenal and Rijeka, but a new report offers a positive update on his condition and predicts a swift return.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Cuadrado underwent some tests which revealed that his knee is in a good condition and will thus be available for the first match after the restart.

The Bianconeri will travel to Cremona for a meeting against Serie A new boys Cremonese on January 4 at the Giovanni Zini Stadium. Allegri’s men will be looking to extend their positive run with a seventh domestic win in a row at the expense of the Tigers.

But prior to the restart, Juventus will play one last friendly test when they host Standard Liege at the Allianz Stadium this Friday. It remains to be seen if Cuadrado will be able to take part in this contest.