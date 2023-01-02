Positive updates on Szczesny’s condition ahead of the restart

Following a spectacular World Cup campaign on a personal level, Wojciech Szczesny returned to Turin, but has unfortunately sustained a slight knock during his first appearance for Juventus in the friendly test against Standard Liege last Friday.

The goalkeeper left his place between the sticks at the end of the first half for Mattia Perin with a neck problem, causing concern over his availability for the restart.

But according to JuventusNews24, Szczesny is showing signs of improvement and should be available to start in the Old Lady’s first encounter of 2023.

The Bianconeri travel to Lombardy for a meeting against Cremonese on Wednesday. Max Allegri’s men will be looking to extend their domestic winning streak after collecting six wins on the trot prior to the winter break.

So while the Pole is likely to shake off the knock to start against the new Serie A boys, his understudy Mattia Perin remains on his toes looking to answer the call if needed.

This season, Szczesny has made nine Serie A appearances so far, collecting seven clean sheets in the process and only conceding three goals.

While the 32-year-old has continuously proven that he’s a top-notch custodian, Perin’s presence means that Juventus can rest assured when it comes to the goalkeeping department.

The former Genoa man has to be one of the finest second-choice goalkeepers in the world, if not the very best.