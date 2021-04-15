‘Positively surprised’ – Former rival praises Pirlo appointment

Nicolas Burdisso has praised Juventus’s decision to appoint Andrea Pirlo as head coach, claiming he has been ‘positively surprised’ by the decision.

The former Juventus midfielder was given the nod to take over from Maurizio Sarri this summer despite not having any senior experience in coaching, and the decision wasn’t taken lightly.

Pirlo and Juve have received numerous criticisms which come with the high expectations of a top club, but if you are able to be subjective and analyse the season via the numerous disruptions, player absences and jam-packed schedule, all whilst taking over the helm of the biggest team in Italy and trying to bring in your own philosophy, there is reasons to feel positive with Pirlo in charge.

While it isn’t obvious, Juve are on course to finish second in the division, win the Coppa Italia on top of the Supercoppa Italia triumph which we have already achieved, despite all our setbacks this season.

Former Inter Milan defender Burdisso can also see positives in our season, and called for the Old Lady to stick with their decision to hire Pirlo.

Burdisso told La Gazzetta (via TuttoJuve): “Change was in the air, Juve have won for nine years. A lot, you can’t always win. Many expected this moment before, but now I’m happy that Inter is close to succession.

“But I must say that I was positively surprised by the choice to rely on Pirlo: people always criticize but they are bar talk. You cannot judge only on the basis of the results. Andrea showed interesting things, I hope that in Turin have the strength to defend this choice again.”

Do the Bianconeri see many positives from Pirlo’s first season?

Patrick