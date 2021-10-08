Possible boost to Juventus finances as Premier League side enquire about midfielder

Juventus are claimed to have received an enquiry about the signature of Aaron Ramsey from West Ham United.

The Old Lady seemed to fail to offload the Welsh midfielder this summer, despite strong reports that they were keen to rid their wage budget of his hefty income.

Ramsey has since featured in three of our Serie A outings so far this term, being ruled out of our most recent fixture with injury, before making himself available for his country which hasn’t gone down too well.

West Ham are now claimed to have enquired about the possibility of signing the midfielder in the coming window, something that Juventus will surely be keen to engage with considering his wage is some distance from his squad role in the side at present.

The Hammers have proven to be a top PL side in recent seasons, finishing just two points behind last season’s Champions League winners Chelsea in the English division last term, and are well in contention to play out a similar season after a bright start to the new campaign also.

The WestHamZone(quoting CalcioMercato) as their source for the above, before adding that they believe it would be a questionable acquisition for their club.