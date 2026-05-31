Jonathan David has proven that he is simply not good enough to wear Juventus’ black and white shirt after an underwhelming first season at the Allianz Stadium.

The striker was one of the most sought-after players last summer after running down his contract at Lille, and Juve felt fortunate to win the race for his signature.

The men at the Allianz Stadium believed David could replace Dusan Vlahovic, but as the season progressed, DV9 re emerged as their first choice striker.

They now want to keep him on a new deal, but David’s first season should also be his last as Juve search for a new home for the Canadian forward.

As David prepares to lead Canada at the FIFA World Cup on home soil, fans discussing his future at Juve are also checking out the top sportsbooks in Ontario ranked by Sportsbookreview.com ahead of the tournament.

Because his debut campaign was disappointing, Juve know it will not be easy to sell David, but any money they receive from his departure would still be important considering they signed him on a free transfer. Here are some clubs he could join:

AC Milan

Milan are expected to appoint a new manager before next season begins, and one thing they clearly lack is the presence of a top striker, which explains why they have been monitoring Vlahovic.

Without Champions League football, they are unlikely to sign the Serbian, so David could become a realistic addition to their squad.

Fenerbahce

The Turkish side were one of the clubs keen to sign him before he moved to Juve, and they remain an option capable of offering him a very lucrative salary.

Fenerbahce would also likely be willing to pay Juve a respectable transfer fee for his signature, which would encourage the Bianconeri to listen to offers.

FC Porto

Porto are aiming to continue their dominance in the Portuguese league after winning the title this season, and they had Terem Moffi on loan during the second half of the previous campaign.

They were unconvinced by the Nice striker and will not sign him permanently, but they have also been linked with Robert Lewandowski in recent weeks, meaning David would represent a far cheaper option.

He would also not demand the kind of wages Porto would likely need to offer if they continued pursuing Lewandowski this summer.

Premier League

David attracted significant interest from Premier League clubs during his time at Lille, and he could now finally get the opportunity to play in England as he prepares to leave Juve.

However, clubs such as Arsenal and other top sides are unlikely to be interested, while a team like Tottenham could be open to a move, especially with Randal Kolo Muani expected to depart.

Mid-table Premier League clubs may also consider offering him an initial loan deal to determine whether he can succeed in the division.