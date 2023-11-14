Last week, Juventus directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna were in London, sparking several hypotheses regarding the motive behind their swift trip to the English capital.

According to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri may have been working on finalizing a move rather than enquiring about possible transfer targets.

As the source tells it, Tottenham are interested in Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior.

The 20-year-old has been starving for playing time this season. He’s currently third in Max Allegri’s pecking order on the left flank, with Filip Kostic and Andrea Cambiaso vying for a starting berth.

But while the Italian club’s directors were in London, they reportedly discussed a possible transfer for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The 28-year-old was an automatic starter for the Spurs in recent campaigns but has fallen in the hierarchy since the appointment of Ange Postecoglou in the summer.

Juventus directors view the Dane as the right profile to bolster the midfield department that has been ravaged by the suspensions of Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba, leaving Max Allegri with few options to choose from.

Therefore, the two clubs might end up swapping two players who are desperate for additional playing time.

Juve FC say

Iling-Junior is one of the finest young talents at our disposal but his lack of playing time is surely frustrating for the player and fans alike.

Even though Hojbjerg’s arrival could come in handy, Juventus may live to regret selling Iling who has all the tools to explode on the big stage.