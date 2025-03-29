Juventus welcome Genoa to the Allianz Stadium for new manager Igor Tudor’s first match in charge. Much of the discussion and speculation this week has centred around the team selection the Croatian coach will opt for.

While it remains largely a matter of conjecture, based on my own analysis and the predictions of various commentators and pundits, I anticipate that Tudor will deploy a 3-4-3 formation, featuring the following players:

Di Gregorio

Gatti – Kalulu – Kelly

Gonzalez – Locatelli – Thuram – McKennie

Koopmeiners – Yildiz – Vlahovic

For the most part, the team selects itself; however, Kelly may consider himself somewhat fortunate to be included, as his performances have been unremarkable.

Vlahovic is expected to lead the line, presenting him with a crucial opportunity to establish himself as the club’s primary striker. Should he fail to deliver once again, it is unlikely that Tudor will afford him many further chances, given the limited time remaining in the season. Juventus cannot afford to carry underperforming players at such a critical stage.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

On paper, this team should be more than capable of securing a comfortable victory over Genoa, as forecasted in our match preview. However, another underwhelming display and dropped points would reflect poorly on Tudor’s selection. From this point forward, every player has something to prove—whether it is securing a place in the starting eleven, earning a permanent transfer, negotiating an improved contract, or attracting interest from other clubs.

As cited in our match preview, the stakes are high for both Tudor and his squad, making this an important fixture in their campaign.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the starting eleven and formation I have gone with and what your preferred lineup is.