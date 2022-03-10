Potential Alex Sandro replacement comments on his future

One of Juventus’ targets to replace Alex Sandro is Emerson Palmieri, and he has opened up on what he expects in the summer.

The Euro 2020 winner is spending this season on loan at Lyon from Chelsea.

He joined the French club because he struggled to get enough playing time at Stamford Bridge.

He has been doing well in Ligue 1 and has caught the attention of the Bianconeri and other clubs.

Juve has not been satisfied with the recent form of Sandro, and they could replace the Brazilian in the summer.

Emerson knows several clubs want to sign him and he is looking forward to a busy summer transfer window.

However, he insists he doesn’t know where his future lies and will wait to see what happens.

He said via Calciomercato: “It’s difficult to say something on this issue, because I don’t have any new information about it. I’m happy to do well. my work here, we’ll see at the end of the season.”

Juve FC Says

Emerson is being candid in his assessment because truly a footballer’s life can be unpredictable.

He could return to Chelsea and become their first choice, or Juventus could turn their attention to other targets by the summer transfer window.

If we get rid of Sandro, Emerson is one of the finest players we can add to our squad.

It would be interesting to see if we can win the race for his signature.