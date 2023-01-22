Potential Allegri replacement will be a free agent in the summer

Juventus has been linked with a return for Antonio Conte and now the Tottenham boss could be available at the end of this season.

Conte started Juventus’ last dominance of the Italian game and ended it with Inter Milan in 2021, with the Bianconeri not able to win a league title since then.

When Max Allegri’s men struggled at the start of this season, Conte was considered the best man to replace the Juve gaffer, but he remains on the Tottenham bench.

This hasn’t been a good season for the Italian boss and Spurs could now part ways with the ex-Chelsea gaffer in the summer.

Transfer insider Gianluca di Marzio confirms the gaffer is likely to leave. He said via Football Italia:

“President Levy does not like the frequent jibes and he wants a club where he can win.

“Not being able to compete for certain targets and not having the same feeling as in the past, without cover from Paratici, they [Conte and Tottenham] will part ways.

“I still don’t know his next club and perhaps, before returning abroad, he will think twice after what he said about his family.”

Juve FC Says

Conte is one of the finest Italian managers on the planet and will likely make Juve much stronger to play against.

However, the Bianconeri are making good progress under Allegri and the club is likely to give the gaffer another season on the job.