Juventus and Fenerbahce could reportedly end up swapping the services of two players this summer, explains Calciomercato.

The Turkish giants have recently appointed Jose Mourinho as their new head coach, and the latter could be looking to lure some Serie A stars towards the eastern side of Istanbul this summer.

In recent weeks, Fenerbahce have been linked with a move for Weston McKennie who now finds himself surplus to requirements at Juventus.

The USMNT is coming off his most impressive campaign since joining the Italian giants in 2020. However, Thiago Motta doesn’t intend to rely on his services.

On the other hand, Juventus are reportedly interested in the services of Ferdi Kadioglu. Tuttosport (via IlBianconero) is also reporting this story.

The 24-year-old was born in the Netherlands and started a career at NEC Nijmegen before making the move to Fenerbahce in 2018.

The fullback has now cemented himself as a regular starter for both his club and the Turkish national team.

Kadioglu often plays at left-back, but as a right-footed player, he can comfortably slot in on the opposing flank.

Therefore, he would be an interesting addition to Motta’s fullback department which currently lacks depth.

Moreover, Juventus would be able to sign the Turkiye star without utilizing a non-EU spot thanks to his Dutch passport.

The left-back’s contract with the Turkish side is valid until June 2026. He has thus far played 150 matches for the club, scoring 16 goals in the process.