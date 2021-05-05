Potential financial boost as two PL giants in talks with unwanted Italian

Arsenal and Tottenham are both reported to be in talks with Maurizio Sarri, who remains employed by Juventus at present.

The Old Lady have so far refused to buy their former manager out of his playing contract, despite replacing him as head coach with Andrea Pirlo.

Sarri remains on contract in Turin until the summer of 2022, although we did look set to part ways altogether when it was strongly believed that he was set to become Roma boss in place of Paulo Fonseca.

Jose Mourinho has since been confirmed as taking over the role from the summer, and while we may have believed that was a blow to our chances of offloading Sarri’s wages and possibly demanding compensation, two more doors appear to be open.

Football.Italia claims that both North London clubs Tottenham and Arsenal are in talks with the former Chelsea boss.

Spurs are currently without a permanent head coach after sacking the to-be Roma boss Mourinho, with the inexperienced Ryan Mason currently at the helm.

The Gunners on the other hand are on the verge of finishing without European football for the first time in around 25 years, although they could get in the back door if they overcome both Villarreal and Manchester United in the Europa League.

Could Juventus’s demands to Roma have convinced them to pursue Jose instead? Why are the Old Lady still paying Sarri?

Patrick