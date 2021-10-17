Potential Juventus-West Ham transfer questioned by former footballer

Carlton Palmer is unsure if Aaron Ramsey‘s proposed transfer from Juventus to West Ham makes sense.

The Welsh international has struggled to hold onto a regular first-team role since joining from Arsenal in the summer of 2019, when joining on a free transfer.

While Ramsey has struggled with injuries, even when fit his place in the team hasn’t been secure, highlighted this season with him sat as an unused substitute for three of our seven Serie A outings so far.

His role in the squad has led to increased speculation regarding his future, and the likes of West Ham and Newcastle remain as the most touted destinations depending on your sources, and Palmer doesn’t believe a move to the Hammers ‘would fit’.

“I just don’t see how he would fit into West Ham because obviously he’s on a huge salary at Juventus,” Palmer told This is Futbol. “So I don’t know how that works but maybe if he’s available on a free then they can work it that way or the fee’s not particularly big they can work it that way. I don’t know. We will have to see.”

I believe that Ramsey at this point would be eager to move in order to return to being a first-team regular once more, and would likely take a wage cut in order to secure such a move.

Ramsey’s ability hasn’t really been questioned, but he simply hasn’t fit in as we expected in Turin, and he must feel the need to go and play somewhere he is wanted.

Patrick