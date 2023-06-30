Prandelli
Club News

Prandelli advises Juventus on how they can return to the top of Italian football

June 30, 2023 - 10:00 pm

Italian coach Cesare Pradelli has offered Juventus some advice on how to get back to the top of the Italian game.

The Bianconeri have struggled in the last two campaigns as they ended both with no trophies and are expected to do much better in the next one.

Juve will make some signings this summer and is also expected to offload some deadwood.

Max Allegri has a good squad and just needs a few additions to it to find some balance and start winning trophies again.

Speaking about the Bianconeri and their recent struggles, Prandelli said via Football Italia:

“Juve. They must change course in their choices. Two or three great champions okay, then there must be a solid base working with them. Otherwise, the more talents you put in, the less team you have.”

Juve FC Says

The return of Allegri has not been as successful as we all believed it would be and the manager is lucky to still have a job.

However, we must continue to support him as much as we can to say we played our part in helping the team return to form in the next campaign.

We believe they will have a better season now that all the off-field legal problems have been sorted.

