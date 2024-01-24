Cesare Prandelli has commented on reports suggesting that Juventus could sell Federico Chiesa now that Kenan Yildiz is in the squad.

Yildiz’s presence has added dynamism to Juve’s attack, contributing more goals in recent weeks. The Turkish teenager often partners with Dusan Vlahovic, forming a promising duo as Chiesa contends with some minor injuries.

As a result, there is speculation that Chiesa might lose his place in the team to the teenager, and reports have surfaced suggesting that Juventus would entertain offers for Chiesa in the summer.

However, former Fiorentina manager Prandelli believes that Chiesa still has much to offer to the team, emphasising the importance of retaining him.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He (Yildiz) is giving a lot. His first control is always directed forward, with dribbling he creates depth and helps the attacker.”

Adding: “Chiesa cannot be sacrificed. When she is well, I am convinced that Juve will play with those three up front, whether the wingers are wide or more centralized.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been an important player for us since he joined the club, and we truly have to keep him beyond this term.

A front three comprising of these attackers will be hard to play against, and we should try it when Chiesa is fit.