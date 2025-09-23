FLORENCE, ITALY - MARCH 21: Cesare Prandelli manager of ACF Fiorentina looks on during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and AC Milan at Stadio Artemio Franchi on March 21, 2021 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Former Fiorentina coach Cesare Prandelli offers a tactical solution for Juventus, while heaping praise on his old pupil, Dusan Vlahovic.

The Bianconeri might be lacking depth in the middle of the park and on the wings, but Igor Tudor has three strikers vying for the centre-forward role.

In pre-season, Jonathan David was often the starter in friendlies, as he looked destined to cement himself as a regular feature in the lineup following his free transfer from Lille.

However, Dusan Vlahovic, whom the management tried to push out the door, ended up lingering in Turin for another year, while Loic Openda arrived to offer further competition.

Cesare Prandelli believes Vlahovic, Openda & David can all coexist

In recent fixtures, Tudor has been rotating between all three, but the only one who has been prolific thus far is Vlahovic, much to everyone’s surprise. The Serbian has already bagged four goals in five appearances, and they all came off the bench.

Nevertheless, Prandelli doesn’t see the trio as direct competitors for starting places, as he insists that they’re capable of playing side-by-side. In fact, the 68-year-old suggests an attacking trident that features all three.

“David and Openda are both very different from Vlahovic,” said the former Italy manager in his interview with Tuttosport via TuttoMercatoWeb.

“I’ll say something that might be surprising: in the very few games in which Yildiz will have to rest, all three of them can even play simultaneously, for me.

“I see them all working alongside Tudor, who isn’t constrained by formations or excessive tactical rigidity; in fact, I like how he reads games in the second half.”

Prandelli explains how Dusan Vlahovic should be used

Moreover, Prandelli goes on to hail Vlahovic as one of the best on the continent. The manager had overseen the 25-year-old’s rise during their time together at Fiorentina.

“Dusan gave a great demonstration of his professionalism. He was able to endure everything. His goals are a symbol of his inner balance: at 25, he’s found a self-awareness that will help him grow further.

“For me, he’s a great player, and I’d like him to score even more: he’s one of the best strikers in Europe.

“But he shouldn’t shy away from the attack: there’s no point in asking him to link the play or contribute to the buildup. I think many coaches will change their perspective on the role of strikers: sometimes they ask for things that distort the players’ characteristics.”