Prandelli praises Vlahovic for his reaction, names the best youngster at Juventus

On Sunday evening, Juventus prevailed over Sampdoria despite a first-half scare. The Bianconeri squandered a two-goal lead, but rallied back in the second period to win 4-2.

Nonetheless, Dusan Vlahovic has once again failed to hit the back of the net, even when granted the opportunity from the spot. The Serbian hit the post on a couple of occasions in what was another frustrating day in the office.

Nonetheless, Cesare Prandelli sees the glass half full as he praises his former strike for his reaction.

The former Italy manager had coached Vlahovic during his second stint at Fiorentina between November 2020 and March 2023.

“All players make mistakes, but Dusan’s reaction was that of a great player,” said Prandelli in an interview with Radio Anch’io lo Sport via TuttoJuve.

“He didn’t put his head down. Instead, he tried in every possible way. I think he’s a very, very strong player.

“Mino Favini always told me that enhancing the value of a striker is crucial. The problem lies in the team. If you have a player like that you need to finalize more.

“When you go to the flanks, you shouldn’t do too many dribbles. You just have to serve the striker.”

On another note, the former Parma and Fiorentina manager names Nicolò Fagioli as the best youngster at Juventus.

“They’re all very interesting but Fagioli is the one with the most quality and the most technique.

“He covers the ball, he dribbles in the middle of the pitch and I think he’s a very interesting player.”

Prandelli represented Juventus during his playing days between 1979 and 1985, winning several trophies in the process, including the European Cup.