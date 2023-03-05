Prandelli says Juventus must beat Roma to keep top-four dreams alive

Juventus’ match against AS Roma today is a must-win for them, according to Cesare Prandelli.

The Bianconeri want to still qualify for the Champions League despite losing 15 league points.

AS Roma is one of the clubs looking to finish inside the top four ahead of the Bianconeri and they haven’t had a very bad season.

The Giallorossi have been inconsistent, but when faced with a tough club like Juve, we expect them to raise their level.

No matter how Roma plays, Juve simply must win to keep their slim top-four hopes alive, reckons coach Prandelli.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Count more for Juventus. Allegri’s team can no longer be mistaken to return and if he does not beat Roma he will no longer be able to hope for the Champions League company. The strength of the Giallorossi is Mourinho. José has loaded all responsibilities on his shoulders to camouflage the technical limits of the team, which is not at the level of the competitors.”

Juve FC Says

Every game we play now is a must-win if we want to end this season in the Champions League places.

At the moment, it is still mathematically possible for us to reach the top four, but we cannot lose matches. Instead, we need to win and hope those above us lose some.

This is why beating Roma in this game is very important.