“Precious” Massimo Caputi reacts to Juventus win against Lecce

Journalist Massimo Caputi has reacted to Juventus’ win against Lecce this evening and admits it was an important win for the Bianconeri in their bid to finish this season inside the top four.

Juve was on a five-game winless run in domestic competitions and had to get back to winning in that match.

The Black and Whites are not the only sides looking to get a Champions League spot; Atalanta also won to help themselves.

After the win, Caputi said via Tuttojuve:

“Victories not easy but precious in the Champions League fight for Juventus and Atalanta that put pressure on the opponents soon on the pitch. Pyrotechnic equal to Salerno, the midweek round seems to promise many goals”.

Juve FC Says

We had to win that game and did. Now we have to focus on winning the next games.

The job is far from done, but that win will hand the players a huge morale booster ahead of the fixtures they have ahead.

We need only wins between now and the end of the campaign and that is the only way the boys can show they mean business.

It would be interesting to see how the boys perform in the top games we have left.