Predicted formation & Line-up as Juventus take on Monza for Liugi Berlusconi trophy

Juventus will make the short trip to the Stadio Brianteo this evening to take on Monza in today’s Luigi Berlusconi Trophy.

This will be the first edition of the trophy in six years, with Max Allegri’s return to the Old Lady sparking a revival of the competition, as he aims to take down Silvio Berlusconi’s Serie B side.

We remain without some key players for today’s clash, with our Euro 2020 champions and Copa America finalists yet to return for pre-season, but we should have more than enough talent at the ready to bring the trophy home.

Cristiano Ronaldo only recently returned to Turin, as did both Alvaro Morata and Rodrigo Bentancur, with none of the trio expected to be involved.

Wojciech Szczesny, Merih Demiral, Dejan Kulusevski and Weston McKennie are all expected to play a part however.

Possible Line-up (4-3-3):

Szczesny

De Sciglio Demiral Rugani Pellegrini

McKennie Fagioli Ranocchia

Kulusevski Dybala Felix Correia

While Juve will be keen to use this competitive friendly match to build match fitness, Allegri will no doubt have his players focused on bringing the trophy home also, and you can expect a strong showing from the players today, while you would still expect a number of different players to feature inside the 90 minutes.

Patrick