Predicted Juventus Line-up for Chelsea clash following official team update

Juventus will play host to the European Champions Chelsea tomorrow evening, but will do so without some of our first-team squad.

Paulo Dybala limped off midway through the first-half of the weekend’s victory over Sampdoria, having opened the scoring and looked extremely bright, and will unfortunately be missing for the big clash.

We will also be without Alvaro Morata, who suffered a muscle injury on his hamstring as stated on the club’s official website, meaning that Moise Kean remains as our only option to lead the line against the Blues.

We remain without Brazilian pair Kaio Jorge (who wasn’t registered for the group stages of the CL regardless) and Arthur due to injury also, although there is hope that Adrien Rabiot will be available(via TransferMarkt) having missed the weekend’s victory with a knock.

Predicted Line-up:

Szczesny

Danilo Bonucci De Ligt Sandro

Bentancur Locatelli Ramsey

Cuadrado Kean Chiesa

While Perin was given a rare nod to start at the weekend, he did concede twice which failed to show much improvement on the Polish goalkeeper’s recent struggles, and I imagine Szczesny will return to the team in midweek.

With both Morata and Dybala missing, I imagine that we will see Cuadrado return to the winger-role, allowing Chiesa to switch over to the left, with Dejan Kulusevski yet to shine in Max Allegri’s system as of yet.

Who do you believe should get the nod to start against Chelsea?

Patrick