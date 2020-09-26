Premier League ace could be on his way to Juventus now that super agent is involved

Tuttosport via Sport Witness is claiming that Moise Kean’s agent, Mino Raiola is looking to get the Italian out of Everton and back to Juventus.

The Italians are overhauling their team in this transfer window. They have just landed Alvaro Morata on loan from Atletico Madrid and they may add another striker, and Kean is their preferred target.

The young Italian signed for Everton for 30m euros last summer, but he scored just two Premier League goals last season.

Carlo Ancelotti, who was named the club’s manager last year, has faith in the striker, but his struggles in England has attracted the attention of his former club.

The same report claims that Juve has made him ‘the most concrete’ striker option to join their team and they have joined forces with Raiola to try to get him over.

The Italians are reportedly looking to land him on loan or a “long rent” agreement and they are currently struggling to find a compromise with the Toffees.

Being just 20, he may have had a poor start to life in England, but the young striker still has time.

If Juventus cannot bring out cash to sign him, it is unlikely that Everton will consider letting him leave them at this time.