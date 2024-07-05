Arthur Melo has been told he needs to leave Juventus, and the Brazilian midfielder has attracted interest from several clubs.

Arthur has been in fantastic form over the last year and was expected to make a permanent switch to Fiorentina after his loan spell at the club. However, La Viola did not make his move permanent, and he is back in Turin, where Juve no longer wants him.

Arthur had hoped that their new manager, Thiago Motta, would give him a chance to return to the team. However, Motta does not plan to include the Brazilian in his midfield setup.

Arthur is now being linked with moves to various clubs, with a report on Calciomercato claiming that Premier League and Serie A clubs are interested in signing him. The report states that Everton, Newcastle, AS Roma, and Napoli are considering a move for him.

Juve FC Says

Arthur is no longer in our plans, and we will do our best to get rid of him this summer.

The Brazilian is still a talented boy, but injuries and poor form have plagued him since he joined us, and we have to move on from him as soon as we can.