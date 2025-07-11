Jadon Sancho has been of interest to Juventus since he fell out of favour at Manchester United.

Twelve months ago, the Bianconeri were among the clubs interested in signing the winger. However, Sancho instead chose to join Chelsea on loan in the hope of reviving his career. Despite spending the season with the London club, Chelsea has decided not to retain him in their squad. As a result, Sancho has returned to Manchester United, where he currently remains unwanted.

Sancho is a gifted attacker who can be highly effective when performing at his best. Known for his pace, dribbling and ability to influence matches, the English winger would be a valuable addition to a Juventus side seeking to reinforce its attacking options. With the new season approaching,Juve are determined to strengthen their squad in key areas, and Sancho is seen as a suitable fit.

Juventus Focused on Securing Sancho

Juventus are making a clear effort to build a team capable of challenging both domestically and in Europe. Adding a player with Sancho’s experience and flair could help them achieve that objective. Despite interest from several clubs, reports suggest that Sancho has made Juventus his preferred destination and is intent on making the move to Turin.

The Italian club are reportedly progressing in their attempt to secure a deal, and their interest appears to be matched by the player’s own intentions. Sancho’s willingness to join Juventus could make negotiations more straightforward for the Bianconeri.

Player Reportedly Ignoring Other Offers

As cited by Calciomercato, Sancho is currently not listening to any other offers for his signature. His focus is said to be entirely on joining Juventus, and he has made them his main suitors. This level of commitment could prove decisive in finalising the transfer.

Sancho has played in European finals in each of the past two seasons, bringing valuable experience to any team he joins. With Juventus eager to return to the top of European football, many will be watching closely to see whether Sancho can play a role in taking them to Champions League and Serie A success.