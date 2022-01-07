Premier League boss talks up signing of Aaron Ramsey

Patrick Vieira insists that Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramey would improve many Premier League sides, adding that he is a fan, before downplaying any knowledge about his availability.

The former Arsenal captain is currently in charge of Crystal Palace, and seems to be doing a fine job in south London. His side are amongst a number of clubs to be linked with a potential move to sign another former Gunner in Ramsey, who is currently struggling for minutes in north London.

Vieira didn’t play down any reports linking his club with his signature however, hinting that he would improve his side in the process.

“I think when you look at his pedigree and look at his experience, I think he will improve a lot of teams in the Premier League,” he told reporters at his pre-match press conference (via Football.London).

“I like the player. I like a lot of players. But you look like you know more than me about his availability. Obviously, he is a terrific player and I think he can do well for a lot of teams in the Premier League.”

I don’t think Juve would have any interest in blocking Ramsey’s departure, but getting his new club to cover al or most of his current wage will be the difficult part.

We are victims to our own contract, having given the Welshman an extensive wage due to the fact we saved on the transfer by signing him for nothing.

There appears to be enough interest from England to give us confidence in offloading Aaron this month however, while the new mega-rich club Newcastle could potentially cover his full wage demands.

