Federico Gatti is attracting interest from Newcastle United as Juventus enters a new era under Thiago Motta.

The defender is a key player at the club and hopes to maintain his status under the new manager. However, with Motta’s arrival, every player faces a fresh evaluation, and some may inevitably depart.

Currently, Gatti is still valued as an important player at Juventus, but there is speculation that he could soon move to the Premier League.

According to a report on Calciomercato, Newcastle United is interested in Gatti’s profile and has included him on their shopping list. The defender is regarded as one of the finest Italian players available, and the Magpies are planning to test Juventus this summer.

While Juventus wishes to retain him, every member of their squad now has a price, and it’s possible he could be allowed to leave for the right fee.

Juve FC Says

Gatti was a key part of our team under Max Allegri, but he has to fight for his future again under Motta, and that would not be easy.

With Juve targeting a move for Riccardo Calafiori, his game time at the Allianz Stadium might reduce significantly, so he probably should consider a move to Newcastle.