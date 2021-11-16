Premier League club closes in on €15M signing of Juventus man

Newcastle United is looking to bolster their squad with some top European players and reports have linked at least one Juventus star to them.

Todofichajes says the Premier League club is in an advanced stage of talks to add Adrien Rabiot to their squad.

The Frenchman has been struggling to be relevant at Juve and still hasn’t impressed the cub’s fans.

He has the ability and his fine fitness record means they can rely on him for a long time.

However, he is still not delivering the performances Juve expected when they signed him from PSG in 2019.

Newcastle United is now looking to take him on and the report says both clubs are closing in on an agreement worth €15M.

Juve FC Says

Newcastle is expected to splash the cash on players around Europe and Rabiot could become the first of many.

European clubs could benefit from their additional money as they look to impress and Juve would be smart to earn their share of the bucks.

Rabiot has been trusted to start most games by Max Allegri, but he would not necessarily be missed, and money from his sale can help the club sign a suitable and much younger replacement.