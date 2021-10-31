Premier League club could help Juventus save money in January

Aaron Ramsey could head back to the Premier League in the January transfer window.

The Welshman has had an injury-ravaged spell at Juventus since he moved to Turin in 2019.

He is out of the starting XI at the moment and the Bianconeri would save his wages if he leaves.

Newcastle United wants to help them with that and Tuttosport, as reported by Calciomercato, says the Magpies aren’t scared of his mega salary or his injury history.

The English club is now owned by the rich Saudi Arabian government and they are expected to begin their spending spree in the next transfer window.

Ramsey reportedly earns 8m euros per season at Juve and Newcastle United will match it.

It remains unclear how much Juve would ask from them or if the Bianconeri would allow him to leave for free.

Considering that he just sits on the bench and collects good money in wages, it wouldn’t be a bad idea if Juve allows him to leave for free, as long as he wouldn’t ask for a severance package.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for other midfielders, and selling Ramsey will create space for them to land any of those targets.