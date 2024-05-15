Arsenal has become a significant obstacle for Juventus in their bid to sign Joshua Zirkzee at the end of this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been impressed with the Dutch attacker and wants to include him in his Arsenal squad for next season. Juventus is also keen on Zirkzee, having watched him perform well enough to help Bologna earn a place in next season’s Champions League.

Several clubs are following him closely, and Juventus knows it will not be straightforward to add him to their squad. However, the Bianconeri remain determined to secure his signature, especially if Thiago Motta becomes their next manager.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Juventus has a small chance of winning the race against Arsenal, who are now the outright favourites to sign Zirkzee. This is primarily because Arsenal is willing to pay the highest fee to bring the former Bayern Munich player to London.

Juve FC Says

Zirkzee has been one of the most important players in Serie A this season, and we expect him to do well if he joins us.

But Arsenal’s interest truly puts that move at risk because he might prefer to move to England, where he will earn more money.