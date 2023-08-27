Juventus is encountering another potential disappointment in their pursuit of transfer targets, as Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic might be en route to the Premier League.

The Udinese player had captured Juventus’ attention since the previous season when he showcased his skills at his current club. The Bianconeri had been keen on acquiring him for their team from the beginning of the current transfer window. However, Inter Milan managed to secure his services initially, although the transfer eventually fell through, affording Juventus a second opportunity.

Nevertheless, it appears that Max Allegri’s team is still not prepared to make a move for Samardzic. Instead, the promising midfielder could be headed to the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest expressing interest in signing him, according to information from Tuttomercatoweb.

Samardzic is regarded as one of Italy’s top midfield talents, and the report suggests that Forest is moving swiftly to secure his signature and bring him into their squad.

Juve FC Says

Not acting fast is a recipe for losing more and more transfer targets and it seems we will not sign another player before this window closes.

Samardzic would be a good addition to our squad, but on current evidence, he is heading to the Premier League unless we act fast.

But now, we will spend more money to convince him because Premier League clubs have deeper pockets than we do.

He would not join us unless the midfielder chooses to move to a bigger team where he will win trophies over making more money.