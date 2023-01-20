Premier League club gives up on signing Juventus midfielder

Weston McKennie Is not ready to leave Juve just yet despite a number of clubs interested in his services, including a number of Premier League outfits.

One of the Premier League clubs keen on McKennie is Aston Villa, however, Tuttomercatoweb is claiming that the American is simply not interested in a move to middle England and the English side has now decided to look elsewhere.

Tottenham was also said to be looking at McKennie but for whatever reason, they have not followed up on their initial interest, which means it is highly likely that the midfielder will remain in Turin for the duration of the season.

It is quite clear that McKennie is surplus to requirements at the Allianz stadium and his days at Juve are numbered but it seems that the 24-year-old is not ready to accept that and is determined to fight for his place on the team.

Juve has an abundance of midfielders and with Paul Pogba set to return shortly and a number of younger midfield players emerging then it is hard to see how McKennie can impress Max Allegri, he just will not get enough chances.

It is probably in the best interest of everyone involved if McKennie departs this January but he cannot be forced to leave and the final decision rests with the player.