Juventus appears to be leading the race among Italian clubs for the signature of Felipe Anderson. The Brazilian midfielder is approaching the end of his contract with Lazio, and he is expected to leave the club as a free agent.

Juve is keen on securing Anderson’s services in the summer, with Max Allegri expressing interest in working with the midfielder. Despite Lazio’s reluctance to sell him in the current transfer window, Anderson’s impending free-agent status has boosted Juventus’ chances of landing him.

However, a report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Juventus faces competition from Aston Villa for Anderson’s signature. Unai Emery’s side is reportedly interested in adding the former West Ham player to their squad during the current transfer window and is looking to outpace Juventus in securing his services.

Juve FC Says

Anderson flopped in the Premier League when he played for West Ham before returning to Serie A.

He will likely get paid more money in England, but there is no guarantee of success there, as will be the case if he moves to Juventus.

This might not be a significant factor in determining Anderson’s next club, so we have to stay in touch with his camp to know what they want.