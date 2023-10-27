West Ham has joined the growing list of Premier League clubs showing interest in Manuel Locatelli.

The midfielder is a key player in the Juventus squad, and it’s unlikely that they would be willing to part ways with him. However, several teams continue to monitor his situation.

Arsenal had been in a serious battle with Juventus before securing his signature from Sassuolo, and they still maintain an interest in the Italian star.

However, Arsenal is not the only Premier League club interested in signing Locatelli. According to a new report, West Ham is also keen on acquiring his services.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that West Ham has allocated a budget to potentially secure the Azzurri midfielder and is determined to make the move happen. The report suggests they have set aside 40 million euros to spend on Locatelli if they receive indications that Juventus might be open to selling the former Sassuolo player.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli is one of the Juventus players who should be considered not for sale because he is too important for us to offload him.

The midfielder has had a good time on our books and remains a player we can be sure will even get better.

With that in mind, we should not even entertain an interest in his signature, knowing how difficult it will be to replace him.