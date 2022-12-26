Premier League club joins Juventus in the race for versatile Spaniard

Pedro Porro is a player that Juventus likes and they are circling the Sporting CP man as they bid to add a new right-back to their squad.

Juan Cuadrado is on his way out of Juve after emerging as one of the struggling players at the Allianz Stadium, and the Bianconeri are keen to get a replacement soon.

They want to sign a young player who can serve them for a long time, and reports have linked several men with that role at the club.

However, it seems they will get serious about Porro and have started watching him impress domestically and in Europe.

But a report on Calciomercato reveals the full-back is also on the radar of Tottenham, who have Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici at the helm.

They have worked at Juve and probably know what it takes to beat the Bianconeri to sign almost any player.

Juve FC Says

Porro has been a fine player around in the Portuguese league, and he probably will do a good job for us if we add him to our squad.

However, now that Spurs also want him, we must be prepared to pay a lot of money to win the race for his signature.

Sporting will be happy and ensure the club that offers the most money will win the race for his signature.