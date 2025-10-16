Juventus face a delicate challenge as they seek to secure Kenan Yildiz on a new contract, balancing the desire to retain one of their brightest talents with the need to maintain a sustainable wage structure. In recent seasons, the men in black and white have capped salaries at approximately five million euros net per season, a policy aimed at ensuring financial stability while managing the squad’s overall payroll. This strategy has also influenced decisions regarding other key players, including Dusan Vlahovic, whose twelve million euros net per season contract was allowed to run down to comply with Juventus’ salary structure.

While Juventus are prepared to offer Yildiz a significant increase, up to five million euros net per season, the club must remain mindful of its internal limitations. The challenge lies in competing with other European suitors who are willing to offer substantially higher wages to lure the Turkiye star away from Turin. According to Tuttojuve, Chelsea have made a strong approach, indicating to Yildiz’s entourage that they would be willing to offer him ten million euros per season should he choose to move to London. This proposition represents a sizeable financial incentive and is certainly attractive enough to tempt the young midfielder, creating a competitive environment in which Juventus must act carefully to secure his commitment.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Wage Policy and Retention Strategy

The situation with Yildiz underscores the tension between Juventus’ financial prudence and the need to retain emerging stars. The club’s approach has been to provide meaningful upgrades within a controlled salary framework, demonstrating both recognition of the player’s importance and adherence to financial discipline. Juventus are reportedly calm and confident about Yildiz’s future, relying on their relationship with the player and his desire to continue his development at the club. Nevertheless, the presence of wealthier competitors means that Juventus must negotiate strategically, highlighting both the sporting project and long-term opportunities available in Turin.

The Player’s Perspective

From Yildiz’s viewpoint, the decision is complex. A move to a club like Chelsea would offer a substantially higher salary and the chance to compete in a different league, but remaining at Juventus provides continuity, familiarity, and the opportunity to develop within a team where he is highly valued. His entourage is carefully studying the offers, weighing financial considerations against sporting ambitions and long-term career prospects. Juventus’ confidence suggests they believe the club’s vision and competitive environment will ultimately persuade Yildiz to extend his stay, but the coming weeks will be pivotal in determining whether the player remains committed to the Bianconeri or pursues a new challenge abroad.