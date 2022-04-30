Premier League club pondering a swoop for Juventus striker

Aside from Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, the Juventus attacking department remains largely vague ahead of the next campaign.

Paulo Dybala is heading towards the exit door and Federico Bernardeschi and Moise Kean could follow suit. As for Alvaro Morata, his future is more uncertain than ever.

While the Bianconeri have already paid 20 million euros to have the Spaniard on loan for two seasons, they will have to splash another 35 millions to maintain his services on a permanent basis.

Obviously, Federico Cherubini and company do not plan to meet Atletico Madrid’s asking price, and they will only consider buying the striker’s outrights on a discount.

But according to ilBianconero, Arsenal have entered the fray for Morata, and could be willing to spend 30 millions to bring the player back to the Premier League.

This Gunners need to bolster their frontline following the departure of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, while Alexandre Lacazette could follow suit next summer.

This season, Morata has contributed in eight goals and six assists in his 32 Serie A appearances thus far.

Juve FC say

After recreating himself as an outside striker following the arrival of Vlahovic, the Spain international remains one of Max Allegri’s trusted men.

However, the Bianconeri can’t afford to spend 30 millions or so on a player who’s about to celebrate his 30th birthday and isn’t exactly a top notch striker.

If Arsenal are truly willing to launch some a lucrative bid, then Atletico will surely press Morata to accept a switch to North London.