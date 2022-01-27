Premier League club prepared to offer Dybala €10m-a-year

Paulo Dybala might be playing in his last campaign for Juventus now as he struggles to agree to terms of a new deal with the Bianconeri.

The attacker has been one of Juve’s leading players since he moved to the club in 2015.

He has become injury-prone in this campaign, but when he is fit, he delivers the goals the club needs.

Juve is working with a much tighter budget now and wants to offer him less money than he wants.

This could see him leave the club for free in the summer and the Premier League might be his next destination.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia claims Manchester City has an interest in his signature and the English champions are prepared to offer him €10m-a-year.

The Premier League side has Pep Guardiola as their manager and that could help them convince the Argentine to make the move.

Juve FC Says

Dybala is one of our most important players, but his constant injuries mean we probably need to stop relying on him.

If Dusan Vlahovic joins the club, we would have a much more reliable attacker to build our team around.

However, it would still be much better to keep Dybala while adding Vlahovic to our attack.