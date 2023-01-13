Premier League club prepared to pay 60m euros for Juventus target 

A Premier League club could beat Juventus to the signature of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as the Serbian nears the end of his time at Lazio.

Milinkovic-Savic has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for a very long time as they plot to add him to their squad and improve their midfield options.

However, Lazio has repeatedly priced them out of a move for the 27-year-old and now he doesn’t seem eager to extend his expiring contract with the Biancocelesti.

The Rome-based side will now be forced to cash in on him, which opens the door for Juventus to make a move for their man.

However, Lazio will want to sell to the club that pays them the most, which could be a problem for Juve.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Newcastle United also wants to add him to their squad and the Premier League side is willing to pay 60m euros for his signature.

They will also offer him up to 10m euros per season in wages, which is an offer Juventus will struggle to match.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic and Lazio will look for the best value they can get if the Serbian is leaving the Stadio Olimpico, so Juve must be prepared to splash the cash to add him to their squad.

If the Bianconeri does not have the money to match other bidders, then they must turn their attention towards other midfield targets.