Dean Huijsen could join Radu Dragusin as a former Juventus youngster playing in the Premier League next season.

Dragusin moved to Tottenham in the last transfer window after a spell at Genoa, and now Huijsen is being linked with a move to Newcastle United.

The Magpies have been monitoring the youngster’s progress while on loan at AS Roma during the second half of this season.

Juve is pleased with his development in Rome and is considering giving him more first-team opportunities next season if he remains at the club.

According to Calciomercato, Newcastle’s interest in Huijsen is serious, and they are prepared to pay €30 million for his signature if he chooses to join them.

However, Huijsen is determined to establish himself at Juventus. The defender believes he can now compete for a place in Turin when he returns and may reject the move to England.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen will either establish himself in our team or join another top club in the summer because he has proven his worth in his short spell at Roma.

It remains to be seen if he will leave, but 30m euros is a good fee for a youngster who has yet to establish himself in the first team.