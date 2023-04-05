Premier League club prepares to land Juventus target for 68m euros

Juventus has an interest in Rasmus Hojlund, but signing the Dane will be tough as several clubs show an interest in the Atalanta man.

He is in his first season on the books of La Dea, yet he has exploded on the domestic and international stage, thanks to his fine form for them and the Danish national team.

As Juve considers a move for the attacker, they probably need to act fast. Otherwise, they will lose his signature to another suitor.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the striker is also on Chelsea’s radar, and the Blues are now prepared to add him to their squad for 68m euros.

They have splashed the cash on some exciting players recently but failed to sign a striker.

They see Hojlund as a player who can fill that role at Stamford Bridge and they will make their move in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Having splashed a lot of money on Dusan Vlahovic a year ago, it would be hard for Juve to spend that amount on a new striker.

Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik have done well as deputies to DV9 so far and we can back them to continue to play that role very well.