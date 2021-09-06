Premier League club prepares to return for McKennie in January

Aston Villa is prepared to launch a bid for Weston McKennie in the winter transfer window.

The American joined the Bianconeri from Schalke 04 last season and his maiden campaign for the club was a good one.

He was one of Andrea Pirlo’s most trusted men in the 2020/2021 campaign, but the midfielder doesn’t seem to fit into the plans of Massimiliano Allegri.

He didn’t help his chances of playing more often by his poor performance in their 1-0 loss to Empoli before the international break.

If every Juventus midfielder is fit, he might struggle to get playing time as the campaign goes on, which means joining another club would be the perfect solution for him.

The Sun claims that Aston Villa will return to try to sign him in the January transfer window.

The Villans wanted him in the last transfer window, but they couldn’t find an agreement with Juve.

The Bianconeri had wanted to send him out on loan with an obligation to buy, but none of his suitors could meet that demand.

McKennie will hope to play as many games as possible in this first half of the season before attempting to leave next year.